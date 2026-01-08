R-Day 2026: 'Veer Gatha 5.0' witnesses record participation of 1.92 crore students

New Delhi, Jan 8 A record 1.92 crore students from around 1.90 lakh schools took part in 'Project Veer Gatha 5.0', a joint initiative by the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Education as part of the Republic Day celebrations, an official said on Thursday.

The official added that 100 Super-Winners were selected at national level and will be invited to witness the Republic Day Parade at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi as special guests.

In addition to the 100 national-level winners, eight winners at the State/Union Territory (UT) level (two from each category) and four winners at the district level (one from each category) will be selected and honoured by the state/UT/district authorities.

"One hundred winners have been selected at the national level: 25 from the Preparatory Stage (Grades 3-5), 25 from the Middle Stage (Grades 6-8), and 50 from the Secondary Stage (Equal representation from Grades 9-10 and 11-12)."

Project Veer Gatha was initiated in 2021 as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to mark India's 75th year of Independence.

The initiative aims to celebrate the courage of Gallantry awardees by showcasing their heroic deeds and life journeys, while nurturing a sense of patriotism and civic responsibility among students.

"From Edition 1 through Edition 5, the project has evolved into an inspiring movement, steadily expanding its reach across the nation as well as to Indian schools overseas," the statement said.

Launched on September 8, 2025, 'Veer Gatha 5.0' introduced innovative features to enhance student engagement.

For the first time, the initiative incorporated short-video formats such as videography, anchoring, reporting and storytelling, encouraging students to create content centred on 'Samarik Parampara' -- India's rich military traditions, strategies, campaigns and heroic legacies.

Students were also encouraged to explore the indomitable spirit and military strategies of great Indian warriors, including King Kharavela of Kalinga, Prithviraj Chauhan, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the warriors of 1857, and leaders of Tribal Uprisings, among others.

This diverse array of topics not only enhanced the quality of the entries, but also deepened participants' understanding of India's historical and cultural legacy.

In a noteworthy expansion, CBSE-affiliated schools abroad joined the initiative for the first time.

"As many as 28,005 students from 91 schools across 18 countries submitted their entries, marking an important milestone in taking India's stories of valour and national pride to a global audience, further strengthening the international reach of the initiative," the statement issued by the Ministry of Defence said.

