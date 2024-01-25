R-Day fortification: Over 14,000 cops deployed in New Delhi district

New Delhi, Jan 25 More than 14,000 police personnel have been deployed in and around the New Delhi district of the national capital, especially around the Kartavya Path in view of Republic Day celebrations, an official said on Wednesday.

According to senior police officers, the Delhi Police have made adequate security arrangements for the Republic Day parade.

"Not just the area where the parade will be conducted, but, in entire Delhi, the Delhi Police has maintained stringent security apparatus while the whole Delhi-NCR area has been under our focus," Special CP (Security) Dependra Pathak said.

Both static and mobile Quick Response Teams will remain alert to handle any untoward situation.

"We have intensified the anti-terror measures in coordination with other agencies. Teams of National Security Guard will also be deployed," the senior officer said. Be it the deployment of specific commandos, role of PCR, deployment of Morchas, anti-sabotage check teams, or SWAT teams of the Special Cell -- the senior officer said all will be deployed at specified locations to ensure foolproof security arrangements.

"We are in a professional readiness situation to handle any kind of emergency," Pathak said.

The police have also secured the air space with 'Counter Rogue Drone' technology in and around the area where the celebrations will take place.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police said they are providing alighting facility for VIPs, including senior bureaucrats and politicians, near their seating enclosure this time on Republic Day since the space in VIP parking is always less than required during the celebrations.

After getting down of their vehicles, their car can go to a designated parking.

"The parking space in VIP parking is always less than required during Republic Day celebration. This time we have provided alighting facility for VIPs near there seating enclosure and there vehicle can go to a designated parking," a senior police officer said. Besides, that the parking of vehicles for general public in the parking lots at New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway Station, Nizamuddin Railway station and Anand Vihar Railway station will not be allowed from 10 pm on Thursday to 12 p.m. on Friday.

