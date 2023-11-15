Raaj Anand conducts inspections around Delhi border areas

New Delhi, Nov 15 Delhi Labour Minister Raaj Kumar Anand, on Wednesday conducted inspections at Jaunti border and other areas at Kanjhawala Road, during inspection of CCTV recordings found that several vehicles passing from the border area are violating the GRAP-IV regulations.

The Labour Minister ordered strict adherence to the norms and regulations provided under stage 4 of the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for Delhi NCR, which specifically restricts entry for trucks and diesel buses in the national capital from state borders.

In a bid to address the surging air pollution crisis in Delhi NCR, the AAP leader conducted a thorough inspection of vehicles entering the city at Jaunti border and Punjab Khor to Ladrawan Road at Kanjhawala Road, and emphasised the need for effective implementation of pollution control measures on-site.

On government’s directive, the concerned SDM at Singhu Border has taken swift action by issuing notice for the display of banners. These banners are set to be installed at the Singhu Border and 150 meters ahead of the Singhu Border at the Kundli Border, prominently conveying information about the applicability of GRAP-IV regulations in Hindi.

Also, a temporary camp has been established to distribute brochures in Hindi, providing comprehensive information on the application of GRAP-IV in Delhi.

“The Kejriwal government is firmly resolved in its commitment to combat the aggravating pollution levels. We are rigorously monitoring air quality by adhering to established norms and implementing necessary actions to safeguard the well-being of Delhiites,” the minister said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor