Rabies Scare in Tamil Nadu: 6 Children Hospitalised After Being Bitten by Stray Dog in Ambur, Tirupattur (Watch Video)

Six children were seriously injured after being bitten by a suspected rabid dog in Ambur, located in the Tirupattur district. The incident occurred earlier this week, sparking panic among local residents and raising serious concerns about the growing threat of stray dogs in the area. The injured children were immediately taken to a nearby government hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment. Medical officials have confirmed that the condition of all six children is stable, though they continue to be closely monitored.

Another official from the health department said that the kids will be given four doses of the anti-rabies vaccine over 28 days, as per norms. Although the official acknowledged that there are at least 10 to 12 patients coming to the hospital with dog bite cases every day, he said that they are usually from different areas. Local authorities have launched an investigation into the incident and initiated measures to control the stray dog population in the region. Residents and councillors have raised complaints about the growing street dog menace over the past several months. Authorities have assured the public that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure the safety of the community.



