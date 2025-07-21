Rabri Devi advises Nitish to hand over CM post to son Nishant amid rising crimes in Bihar

Patna, July 21 Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council, Rabri Devi, has strongly criticised Nitish Kumar over the rising crimes in Bihar, advising him to hand over the Chief Minister’s post to his son Nishant Kumar if he is unable to control the situation.

In recent weeks, incidents of crime in Patna and across Bihar have triggered questions on the government and the police, with the opposition intensifying its attack on the Nitish-led NDA government over the law-and-order situation.

Speaking to reporters outside the Bihar Assembly, Rabri Devi said, “Crime has reached its peak in the entire state. Law and order in Bihar have completely collapsed. Nitish Kumar, who is also the Home Minister, is no longer able to handle the situation.”

She added, “Whether Nitish Kumar resigns or not does not matter anymore, but he should now hand over the Chief Minister’s chair to his son Nishant. Let him make his son the Chief Minister… maybe his son will be able to manage Bihar now.”

Rabri Devi also raised concerns over the ongoing voter list revision in the state, questioning, “If the names of people are removed from the voter list, will they no longer be considered citizens of Bihar and India?”

Responding to Rabri Devi’s remarks, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha hit back, saying, “Those whose husbands are convicted can become national president, but not a single allegation has ever been made against Nitish Kumar. He has accelerated Bihar’s development.”

On the speculation around Nishant Kumar’s entry into politics, Sinha said, “This is a matter between father and son, and the decision on this will be taken by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar himself.”

The remarks from Rabri Devi came at a time when the monsoon session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly has begun, with the opposition planning to corner the government over the issues of law and order, voter list revision, and unemployment in the run-up to the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor