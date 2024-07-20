Rabri Devi appointed LoP in Bihar Legislative Council

Patna July 20 Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, the wife of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, was on Saturday appointed as the Leader of the Opposition in the state Legislative Council.

Awadesh Narayan Singh, the Chairperson of the Council, approved her appointment following a letter from RJD state President Jagadanand Singh.

In the letter, Singh said that RJD is the largest party in Bihar and that Rabri Devi has been unanimously chosen to represent the party in the Legislative Council.

Rabri Devi began her political career on July 25, 1997, when she took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar, a position she held until March 2005. She was elected as the MLA from Raghopur in Vaishali besides unsuccessfully contesting the Lok Sabha elections in 2010.

In addition to Rabri Devi's appointment as the LoP, several other key positions were filled in the Legislative Council on Saturday.

Rajendra Gupta (BJP) and Lalan Sarraf (JD-U) have been appointed Deputy Leaders of the two ruling parties, while Neeraj Kumar (JD-U) and Reena Devi (BJP) have been appointed the chief whips of their respective parties.

Janak Singh (BJP) has been appointed the deputy chief whip in the Legislative Council.

