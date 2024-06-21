Racket selling 'herbal pills' to boost sexual health busted in Gurugram, second in 2 days

Gurugram, June 21 Gurugram Police on Friday busted a gang of cheats who duped people on the pretext of selling 'herbal medicines' that would 'boost' sexual health through a fake call centre in Udyog Vihar Phase-5 with the arrest of 14 persons, including five women.

The development came just a day after the Gurugram Police raided a fake call centre in Sector 18 and arrested 11 persons, including four women, on similar charges.

Those arrested on Friday have been identified as Abhay Shukla, Vaibhav Shukla, Ujjwal, Balram, Vikas, Wasim Akram, Priyanshu, Vishal, Rachna, Monika, Shikha, Babli, and Shashi.

The police also seized three mobile phones, 65 SIM cards, and one CPU from their possession.

According to the police, the accused used to put up ads for herbal medicines on Google. When the victims called them, they were duped on the pretext of selling medicines which the accused claimed would boost sexual health.

They also cheated people on the pretext of GST, parking and courier charges, and received the money through UPI and QR codes.

After receiving a tip-off, the police on Friday raided the illegal call centre in Udyog Vihar which was running for the past eight months and nabbed the accused tele-callers, who admitted to selling pills to enhance sexual health.

"The accused got Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000 per month as salary, besides a 2 per cent commission on the duped amount," the official said.

