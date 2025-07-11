Radhika Yadav Murder: Father Deepak Yadav Sent to One-Day Police Remand

A local court on Friday sent Deepak Yadav, accused of killing his daughter Radhika Yadav, to one-day police remand. The 49-year-old was arrested on Thursday from his residence after allegedly shooting the 25-year-old tennis player in their home in Sector 57. Inspector Vinod Kumar, Station House Officer of Sector 56 Police Station, said police had sought a two-day remand but were granted one day by the court. "We have to recover ammunition from a plot of land in a village near Rewari," Kumar told reporters.

While reports have suggested possible tension related to Radhika’s social media presence and a music video she appeared in, police said no solid evidence has emerged to support that claim so far.

Gurugram Police PRO Sandeep Kumar said Deepak shot his daughter three times following a dispute over her decision to run a tennis academy. “The accused was upset that his daughter was managing the academy. He said he was financially stable and believed there was no need for her to do so. They often argued about it,” Kumar said. According to the reports, police also recovered the licensed pistol used in the shooting from the scene.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning around 10:30. Radhika’s uncle, Kuldeep Yadav, heard the gunshots and rushed to the house. He found her lying in a pool of blood in the kitchen. Relatives took Radhika to a private hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries during treatment.