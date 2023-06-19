Radical sympathisers 'mourn' killings of Khalistan activists

By Vishal Gulati

Chandigarh, June 19 Canada-based pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was declared a 'wanted terrorist' by the Indian government, was shot dead by two unidentified gunmen on the premises of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara, of which he was the head, in the Punjabi-dominated Surrey city of British Columbia in Canada.



Many radical activists are questioning as three killings of Sikh separatists took place in just one month. They say: Is there a pattern in sudden killings of three Khalistan activists?

Videos on social media showed Sikh men and women with saffron Khalistan flags turning up at the crime scene in Surrey, chanting 'Hindustan murdabad, Khalistan zindabad' slogans.



The high-profile killing of Nijjar, who was designated as Canada-based chief of pro-Khalistani outfit Khalistan Tiger Force



