Raebareli: Alert Loco Pilot Halts Train in Time After Spotting Soil Dumped on Tracks Near Raghuraj Singh Station, Train Movement Halted Briefly (Watch Video)

A passenger train was briefly halted on Sunday, October 6, after the loco pilot saw a pile of soil dumped on the rail tracks near Raghuraj Singh station here. The soil was removed from the track, and rail traffic was resumed on the route, SHO Devendra Bhadoria said.

A major accident was averted due to the prudence of the loco pilot. After removing the mud from the railway track, the train was taken out at a very slow speed. During this time, a large number of villagers also gathered on the spot.

Soil Dumped on Tracks in Raebareli

“A small pile of soil was dumped on the railway track because of which a shuttle train from Raibareli was stopped,” Bhadoria said.

The locals reported that road construction is underway in the area, involving the use of dumpers to transport soil at night. On Sunday evening, a dumper driver carrying soil dumped the load onto the railway track and fled, he said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.