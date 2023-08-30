Ragging complaint in Gurudas College, Kolkata Police probe two ex-students

Kolkata, Aug 30 After a student's death in Jadavpur University campus, a complaint of ragging trauma has been made in Gurudas College, a prime college under the University of Calcutta.

The Kolkata Police have initiated a probe against two former students of the college under Section 4 of the Prohibition of Ragging Act 2011. The probe has been started after the requisite permission on this count from the office of an additional chief judicial magistrate in Kolkata.

The police have started the investigation after a student of the Gurudas College complained to the University Grants Commission (UGC) accusing two former students of indulging in ragging. In his complaint to the UGC, the student concerned also accused the general secretary of the students’ union of Gurudas College, Sohom Chakraborty on this count. The latter, however, has denied allegations against him.

On receiving the complaint, UGC had sent an email to the college authorities seeking clarifications in the matter and also advised for immediate counseling of the student concerned.

UGC also directed the college authorities to take up the matter seriously and initiate a probe against the accused. The commission has directed that the identity of the complaining student should be kept secret.

The college authorities have, however, maintained total silence in the matter.

