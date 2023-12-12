Raghav Chadha denounces CEC Bill, calls it ‘daylight robbery of democracy’

New Delhi, Dec 12 During a fiery session prior to the passage of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023, in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, AAP MP Raghav Chadha strongly opposed it and accused the BJP of attempting to control the poll panel by undermining the democratic process.

“The Bill, if passed, would place the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and two additional Election Commissioners entirely under the control of the Central government, giving it the authority to choose candidates of its preference,” Chadha said.

Chadha emphasised the vital role of the Election Commission in ensuring impartial and fair elections, managing Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), and deciding election logistics.

"The BJP wants to control the Election Commission by introducing this Bill," said Chadha, highlighting the potential consequences of the proposed legislation on the independence of the Election Commission.

He argued that the Bill disrespects not only the Supreme Court, but also Lal Krishna Advani, a founding member of the BJP, who had advocated for an unbiased appointment process for the Chief Election Commissioner.

Chadha questioned the BJP's commitment to democratic values and accused the government of attempting to make the Election Commission a puppet under its control.

He pointed out that the Bill contradicts the Supreme Court's unanimous decision made earlier in the year, which ruled against government interference in the appointment of Election Commissioners.

"The government, by replacing the Chief Justice with a Cabinet minister in the selection committee in the proposed Bill, is disrupting its balance," Chadha remarked, stressing that the Bill challenges the authority of the Supreme Court and undermines the decisions of the Constitutional Bench.

The AAP MP argued that the Bill also insults the Chief Justice of India, as it removes the CJI from the selection committee, hindering the inclusion of judicial perspectives in the process.

Chadha concluded his speech by calling the Bill a "daylight robbery of democracy" and urged the government to withdraw it.

However, despite the Opposition staging a walkout, the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023 was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The Bill regulates the appointment, conditions of service and term of office of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and other Election Commissioners (ECs), and the procedure for transaction of business by the Election Commission.

The Bill also proposes to establish a committee comprising the Prime Minister, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and a Cabinet minister nominated by the Prime Minister to select the members of the Election Commission.

