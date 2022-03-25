Raghav Chadha officially elected to Rajya Sabha as MP

Senior leader of Aam Aadmi Party, Raghav Chadha has been officially elected to the Rajya Sabha as an MP.

Raghav Chadha collected his certificate from the Returning Officer as he gets elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha.

Speaking toafter this victory, he said, "All 5 candidates of AAP have been elected unopposed. We pray God to give us strength to meet expectations of party and raise the issues of Punjab."

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) made a clean sweep in Punjab after winning 92 of the 117 Assembly seats. The thumping victory means AAP gets to pick five nominees for the Rajya Sabha from the state.

March 21 was the last day of filing nominations and the AAP announced its choices.

Among the nominees were former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, senior party leader Raghav Chadha, IIT professor Sandeep Pathak, educationist Ashok Kumar Mittal, and industrialist Sanjeev Arora. As on date, all of them stand unopposed.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor