Raghav Chadha shares ‘precious’ picture, flanked by two former Prime Ministers

Seoul, May 22 Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, currently on a visit to South Korea for the prestigious Asian Leadership Conference (ALC), shared a precious picture on Thursday and expressed joy over the memorable moment captured in frames, along with two former Prime Ministers.

The Parliamentarian attended the two-day Summit, also dubbed the ‘Davos of the East’, as a keynote speaker in the South Korean capital.

He took to the social media handle X and shared a photo post on Thursday, which shows AAP MP seated along with two former Prime Ministers – one of Britain and the other of Australia.

“Not every day do you find yourself seated between two former Prime Ministers — the highly distinguished Rishi Sunak on the left, and the widely respected Tony Abbott on the right. A rather special moment at the Asian Leadership Conference in South Korea,” he wrote in the X post.

Earlier, addressing the gathering in Seoul, the Rajya Sabha MP made a strong case for punitive action against Pakistan for protecting and shielding terrorists and called upon the world powers to join hands against acts of terror and urged all nations to make a united global front against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

Presenting India’s firm and renewed stand against terrorism, the lawmaker stated that the government has demonstrated a paradigm shift in the way it deals with terrorists, their infrastructure and rogue nations and added that this doctrine will be followed further, prompting cross-border action against terror networks, if India comes under attack again.

Raghav Chadha, with his participation in Asia’s premier platform for global dialogue, joined the likes of distinguished and illustrious leaders and speakers from around the world.

Apart from Raghav Chadha, other noted speakers who elicited their views on the theme - “The Rise of Nations: Pathways to Great Prosperity” included Rishi Sunak, Mike Pompeo, Tony Abbott, Laurel Miller and others.

Notably, the ALC conference brings together more than 320 global leaders and over 2,500 delegates from politics, business, academia, and civil society to engage in conversations around the most pressing challenges and opportunities facing the Asian continent.

--IANS

mr/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor