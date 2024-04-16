Raghavendra in 'adjustment politics' with Congress in Shivamogga: BJP rebel Eshwarappa

Shivamogga (Karnataka), April 16 Karnataka's rebel BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa on Monday accused the party's Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat candidate B.Y. Raghavendra, the son of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, of carrying out an "internal adjustment" with the ruling Congress.

Eshwarappa, who has filed his nomination as an independent candidate and vowed to defeat the BJP in the high-profile seat, claimed that the Congress and BJP candidate Raghavendra are colluding due to fear that he will win.

"Both candidates have come to an understanding. The fact that there is no campaigning in the constituency by the Congress proves this fact. I have not seen the distribution of pamphlets for their candidate. They both (BJP and Congress candidates) are not criticising each other, but, targeting me," he claimed.

"In the fear that I will emerge as a winner, they are spreading false and baseless news against me. However, I am getting support from youth and everyone in the constituency," he said.

Geetha Shivarajkumar, daughter of former CM S. Bangarappa, is the Congress candidate from Shivamogga.

