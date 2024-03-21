'Raghunath' wins maximum awards at META-2024

New Delhi, March 21 The Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META)-2024 have announced winners in different categories, wherein the play ‘Raghunath’ has won the maximum awards.

Five out of six awards swept by 'Raghunath' -- Best Director, Best Actor, Best Original Script, Best Production, Best Stage Design -- were bagged by Bidyut Kr. Nath, while Gautam Saikia was felicitated for the Best Light Design.

The award for Best Sound & Music Design was won by the play 'Do You Know This Song?' (Chayan Adhikari and Bindhu Malini N), and Best Costume Design was won by the play 'Hayavadana' (Melodi Dorcas).

Tarun Bhattacharya was adjudged the Best Actor in a Supporting Role (male) for the play 'Gopal Ure & Co', while the award for the Best Actor in a Supporting Role (female) has been shared by Nibedita Mukhopadhyay (‘Gopal Ure & Co’) and Pallavi Jadho ('Hayavadana').

The award for the Best Actor in a Lead Role (Female) has been shared by Mallika Taneja and Mallika Singh Hanspal for 'Do You Know This Song?' and 'Ghanta Ghanta Ghanta Ghanta Ghanta' respectively.

The Best Choreography award has gone to Maisnam Joy Meetei & Mehak for ‘Agnisuta Draupadi’ while ‘Hayavadana’ has received the Best Ensemble award.

This year, actor, director, and former director of the National School of Drama Ram Gopal Bajaj was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The jury for this season of META comprised Indian theatre actor, casting director and writer Dolly Thakore; actor Kulbhushan Kharbanda; playwright and writer Mahesh Dattani; actor, music composer, singer and set designer Raghuvir Yadav; director of the Serendipity Arts Foundation and Serendipity Arts Festival Smriti Rajgarhia and theatre and film actor Vinay Pathak.

META, instituted by the Mahindra Group and produced by Teamwork Arts, shortlisted over 390 entries representing diverse languages like Assamese, Bangla, English, Hindi, Hindustani, Malayalam and Marathi.

Jay Shah, Vice President & Head, Cultural Outreach, Mahindra Group, said, "The 19th META continues to set benchmarks in excellence as it puts on stage the finest of Indian theatre from the length and breadth of India. While the final awards are very important recognitions, all entries received at the META secretariat are testimonies of grit, dexterity and brilliance."

Sanjoy K. Roy, Managing Director, Teamwork Arts & Festival Producer, said, "Theatre is alive and kicking in India and continues to mirror societal challenges, truths and aspirations like no other art form can do. The 19th META is a testament to Indian theatre’s diversity, popular appeal and creative expression. Our shows, across languages and themes, ran to full houses."

