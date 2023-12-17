Raghuram Rajan calls on Telangana CM

Hyderabad, Dec 17 Former Governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Raghuram Rajan on Sunday called on Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at the latter’s residence in Hyderabad.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who is also the finance minister, and minister for industries and information technology. D. Sridhar Babu were also present.

Rajan, who also served as economic advisor to the Centre, shared his experiences with Revanth Reddy.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, they discussed the present financial position and the strategy required to be adopted for the state’s economic development.

Rajan made certain suggestions to improve the state’s economy.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Special Secretary, Finance Ramakrishna Rao and Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary Seshadri were also present.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor