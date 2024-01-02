Rahat Vani Kendra opened in Lucknow for warning against natural disasters

Lucknow, Jan 2 The Uttar Pradesh Government has opened a Rahat Vani Kendra in the state capital, in order to prevent loss of life and property caused by various types of natural and man-made disasters.

UP Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra said, “Through the information system, people will be given timely information about the occurring natural disasters, so that they can become aware and take action on it.”

He said that emergency operation centres have also been strengthened at the district level, and the meteorological information network in the state is also being improved.

He further stated that the meteorological department’s current 68 aviation weather centres and 132 automated rainguage stations are not enough for the state, and therefore, the state government is providing the department with additional equipment to improve their operations.

Among these equipments, lightning sensors are being installed which will sound a warning 30 minutes to an hour ahead of the lightning strike, and river sensors too, which will provide an early warning on floods.

“Through this Rahat Vani Centre, the work of disseminating early warnings of disaster to the people in real time through various mediums will be done so that the loss of lives due to disaster in the state can be reduced,” said the Chief Secretary.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor