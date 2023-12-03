Rahul accepts people's mandate in MP, Raj, C'garh, says fight for ideology will continue

New Delhi, Dec 3 (IAJNS) Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accepted the people's mandate in the states of Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh and said that the battle of ideology will continue.

He also thanked the people of Telangana for giving the mandate to the party and said that it will fulfill the promise of 'Prajalu Telangana'.

In a post on X, in Hindi Rahul Gandhi, who campaigned extensively in all the poll-bound states, said, "We humbly accept the mandate of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan -- the battle of ideology will continue."

The Congress leader said, "I am very thankful to the people of Telangana -- we will definitely fulfill the promise of making Prajalu Telangana. Heartfelt thanks to all the workers for their hard work and support."

His remarks came after the Congress lost in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh while it managed to win in Telangana.

Rahul Gandhi had addressed 64 public meetings and roadshows since August 25 this year in these four poll-bound states.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in a post on X said, "The people of Telangana have created history and given the mandate in favour of the Congress Party. This is the victory of the people of Telangana. This is the victory of the people of the state and every worker of the Congress Party."

She also thanked the people of Telangana.

"Congress is committed to peace, prosperity and progress in Telangana," she said.

"The people of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have assigned the role of opposition to the Congress Party. We accept the people's mandate with humility," she added.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also said that in 2003 the party had got similar results but it bounced back in the 2004 general elections and emerged as single largest party and formed the government.

In a post on X, Ramesh said, "Exactly 20 years ago, the Indian National Congress had lost the state elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, while winning only Delhi. But within a few months, the party bounced back and went on to emerge as the single largest party in the Lok Sabha polls and formed the government at the Centre."

"It is with hope, confidence and a firm sense of resolve and resilience that the Indian National Congress prepares for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls," he said, adding 'Judega Bharat, Jeetega INDIA'.

The remarks came after the BJP was leading on 115 seats in the 200-member assembly while the Congress was leading on 69 seats in Rajasthan.

In Chhattisgarh, the BJP was leading on 55 and the Congress was leading on 35 seats and in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress was leading on 63 seats while the ruling BJP was leading on 166 seats.

The Congress had announced several guarantees in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. The party was eyeing a second consecutive term in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh but it failed to get the majority.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor