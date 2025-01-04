Rahul and Priyanka condole Army men’s death in Bandipora accident, pray for recovery of injured

New Delhi, Jan 4 Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday expressed their condolences over the death of Army men in a fatal mishap in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Both Rahul and Priyanka took to social media to pay their respects to the martyred soldiers and termed the incident as ‘extremely sad’.

In a tragic incident, an Army truck carrying the jawans lost control and veered off the highway in Bandipora this evening, resulting in the death of three jawans and leaving three others injured.

Rahul taking to his X handle wrote, “The news of martyrdom of our soldiers due to the accident of Army van in Bandipora in Jammu and Kashmir is very sad. I pay tribute to the martyred soldiers and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured. I have deep condolences for the bereaved family.”

Priyanka Gandhi too described the killing of jawans in the accident as deeply distressing.

“May God grant peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of injured soldiers,” she wrote on X.

The injured Army men were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital where attending doctors said two soldiers were dead on arrival. Three critically injured soldiers were shifted to Srinagar for specialised treatment.

“Two injured soldiers also succumbed to injuries, taking the death toll in this road accident to four. The condition of one injured soldier is still stated to be critical by attending doctors,” officials said.

According to a statement by the Army, the accident happened while the jawans were at work.

“The Army vehicle skidded and fell into a gorge due to inclement weather and poor visibility. The injured soldiers were evacuated for medical care with assistance from Kashmir locals. We express gratitude towards the citizens in providing immediate succour. Tragically three bravehearts lost their lives in the unfortunate accident.” Chinar corps said in an earlier statement.

