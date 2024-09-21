Rahul defames country abroad, PM Modi strengthens Brand India on foreign trips: Shambhavi Choudhary

Patna, Sep 21 Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MP from Bihar's Samastipur constituency, Shambhavi Choudhary, on Saturday criticised Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, saying the Congress MP defames the country on foreign visits while on the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promotes new ideas and thoughts on foreign soil, bringing more repute to 'Brand India'.

PM Modi on Saturday began a three-day visit to the US to participate in the Quad summit and address the 'Summit of the Future' at the UN General Assembly.

He will also meet US President Joe Biden during which he will review and explore new pathways to deepen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

Speaking to IANS, Choudhary said: "It is a good thing that our Prime Minister is going abroad and meeting world leaders. He is promoting our country really well. PM Modi is also discussing our economic plans and foreign policies with top leaders. Not only this, he is putting forward the ideas of our country strongly.

"On the other hand, we have Rahul Gandhi who goes abroad and comes back only after defaming our country. But whenever PM Modi goes abroad he promotes ideas, thoughts and Sanatan Dharma."

Meanwhile, speaking about the Nawada arson incident in which houses were set afire, Shambhavi Choudhary said: "I went there yesterday and took stock of the situation... the administration is doing their job. At least 15 accused individuals have been arrested."

The LJP leader said that the affected families are being taken care of by the authorities.

She also criticised the opposition leaders for doing politics over the arson incident.

" ... crime is crime, but some people are trying to give it a communal angle. The incident is not meant to be politicised. They don't care about the people (in their hours of grief), and whenever such things happen, they just express views on social media," she concluded.

