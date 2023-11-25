Rahul expresses shock over death of 4 students in stampede at Kochi varsity

New Delhi, Nov 25 Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday expressed shock over the death of four students in a stampede during a college fest at Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), and urged the Kerala government to provide best medical treatment to the injured.

In a post on Facebook, Rahul Gandhi, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad in Kerala, said, "Deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic stampede incident at CUSAT in Kochi that has claimed the lives of four students and left many injured. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May they find strength in this difficult time.

"I wish a speedy recovery to those injured, and I urge the government of Kerala to provide them the best medical care."

His remarks came after at least four students died while 46 others were left injured in a stampede during a musical concert organised as part of the 'Tech Fest' at CUSAT on Saturday evening.

The deceased include two girls and two boys. Of the 46 injured, the condition of 10 are reported to be critical. The injured are undergoing treatment at the state-run Medical College and Hospital at Kalamassery.

According to reports, trouble began when there was a mad rush of students in the open-air auditorium as rains came down. Soon, the students taking part in other activities outside the auditorium also rushed into it, leading to a stampede.

Saturday was the last day of the three-day fest, which also included an auto show.

While over 4,000 students study in CUSAT, Saturday being the last day of fest, many outsiders were also present on the university campus. The concert featured playback singer Nikhita Gandhi.

