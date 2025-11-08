Rahul forced Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar to hold press meet as Bihar defeat looms: K'aka BJP

Bengaluru, Nov 8 Commenting on the joint press conference by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on alleged vote theft, the Karnataka unit of the BJP on Saturday claimed that Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had forced them to address the media as the Congress' defeat in the Bihar elections became inevitable.

Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R. Ashoka, stated: "As the humiliating defeat in the Bihar elections has become inevitable, Rahul Gandhi, in desperation, has forced Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar to hold a press conference and release yet another episode of his 'Vote Theft Mega Serial'."

Ashoka alleged that although Rahul Gandhi, who has already become a subject of public ridicule for repeatedly making false claims -- calling them 'atom bombs' and 'hydrogen bombs' -- is difficult to defend, both CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM Shivakumar reluctantly held a symbolic press conference just to save their chairs.

"If Rahul Gandhi truly believed there was substance to his allegations, why hasn't he filed an affidavit as the Election Commission requested? Why hasn’t he filed a case in court?" Ashoka questioned.

He further stated that for every accusation Rahul Gandhi has made, the Election Commission has already given an appropriate response, and the media, too, has proven that all of Rahul Gandhi’s claims are blatant lies and fabricated stories.

"Yet, he continues to repeat the same lies -- one must almost admire the shamelessness with which he does so," Ashoka criticised.

Ashoka also alleged that it is, in fact, the Congress that is engaging in voter fraud.

"The Congress government in Karnataka, by protecting instead of deporting thousands of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, is doing so with the intent of using them for illegal voting to win elections," he charged.

"If the Congress truly has a genuine commitment to stopping voter fraud, it should immediately take action against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and deport them," Ashoka demanded.

Meanwhile, under the signature campaign launched by AICC leaders against voter fraud across the country, Karnataka alone has collected 1.12 crore signatures, said Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D.K. Shivakumar.

He addressed a joint press conference held at the Congress office, Bharat Jodo Bhavan, on Saturday.

"The petitions with these signatures will be sent to Delhi on November 10. Along with the district presidents who worked most responsibly in this campaign, these petitions will be taken to Delhi by air. A massive public rally is being planned at Ramlila Maidan, Delhi, in the third week of November. This campaign will not stop here -- areas that couldn’t complete collection will get three to four more days," Shivakumar said.

"Under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, a massive nationwide campaign is being conducted through this signature movement to protect democracy, the Constitution, and voting rights," he added.

