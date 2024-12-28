Rahul Gandhi accompanies mortal remains of Dr Singh to cremation ground

New Delhi, Dec 28 Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh's final journey concluded at Delhi's Nigam Bodh Ghat, where his last rites will be performed with full state honours.

Amid emotional slogans of "Jab Tak Suraj Chand Rahega, Manmohan Singh Ka Naam Rahega," the mortal remains of Dr Singh were carried in an Army vehicle adorned with flowers from the Congress headquarters to the cremation ground.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, along with Dr Singh's family members, was present in the vehicle, reflecting his respect and admiration for the late leader.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi wrote on X, “Manmohan Singh Ji led India with immense wisdom and integrity. His humility and deep understanding of economics inspired the nation. My heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Kaur and the family.”

He added, “I have lost a mentor and guide. Millions of us who admired him will remember him with the utmost pride.”

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with senior leaders and dignitaries, were also present to attend the funeral.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and the chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force were also present to pay their respects.

Earlier in the morning, the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force officers brought Dr. Singh's mortal remains to the Congress headquarters, where his family and senior Congress leaders gathered for a solemn tribute.

Congress Parliamentary Party President Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge paid their respects by draping the body with the Indian National Congress flag.

Dr Singh's wife, Gursharan Kaur, led the tributes at the Congress headquarters. Other prominent Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, D.K. Shivakumar, Ashok Gehlot, K.C. Venugopal, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, and Telangana Congress Chief Revanth Reddy, were also present to honour the former Prime Minister.

A large crowd of Congress leaders, workers, and supporters gathered outside the headquarters as the armed forces ceremonially placed the late leader's mortal remains on a vehicle for the funeral procession.

The streets resonated with chants of "Manmohan Singh Amar Rahe (long live Manmohan Singh)" as Congress workers followed the procession, demonstrating their reverence for Dr Singh.

Dr Singh, India's 14th Prime Minister and a globally respected economist, passed away on Thursday night at the age of 92 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

Known as the 'Architect of India's economic reforms,' he served two consecutive terms as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, leading the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA).

