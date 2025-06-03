Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of 'submitting' to Trump; calls BJP-RSS 'submissive' in global affairs

Bhopal, June 3 Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday, took a sharp jab at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that when US President Donald Trump called, PM Modi “surrendered” without hesitation.

He linked this to a larger historical narrative, asserting that the BJP and RSS have a long-standing tendency to bow down rather than stand firm.

He made a remark: “Jaise udhar se Trump ne ishara kiya, phone uthaya, kaha – Modi ji kya kar rahe ho. Narendar…Surrender aur ji huzur kar Modi ji ne Trump ke ishare ka palan kiya..” (Just as Trump picked up the phone and said – what are you doing Modi ji. Narendar…Surrender and saying yes sir. Modi ji followed Trump's order.)

His remarks positioned Congress as a party of resilience, contrasting it with what he described as the ruling party’s submissive approach to global pressure.

Drawing a contrast, he highlighted India's firm stance during the 1971 war, when the country, under Congress leadership, defied the US pressure and succeeded in breaking Pakistan.

LoP Rahul Gandhi described Congress as a party of fearless warriors, likening its leaders to “lions” and “lionesses” who never yield before global powers.

During his visit, LoP Rahul Gandhi paid floral tribute to his grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi outside the Congress office. However, while doing so, he kept his shoes on, a detail that did not go unnoticed.

Madhya Pradesh’s Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, took the opportunity to criticise him, remarking that it was against cultural norms to offer tribute while wearing footwear and that LoP Rahul Gandhi should have observed greater sensitivity.

LoP Rahul Gandhi's tour of Madhya Pradesh marked the launch of the ‘organisation creation campaign’, an initiative aimed at strengthening the party’s structure in the state.

Scheduled to run from June 10 to June 30, the campaign began with an intense schedule, as LoP Rahul Gandhi held four separate meetings over a span of six hours.

Addressing party workers, he used a vivid metaphor to describe the different approaches to political engagement.

LoP Rahul Gandhi spoke of three types of horses—the racehorse, which runs ahead with determination, the wedding horse, which moves only within a limited space, and the “lame horse”, which is ineffective and serves no real purpose.

Urging his audience to embody the spirit of the racehorse, LoP Rahul Gandhi called on them to persevere, move forward, and push towards progress with unwavering resolve.

