Rahul Gandhi Appointed Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been appointed as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. A letter regarding the decision was sent to Pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab.

#WATCH | Congress general secretary KC Venugopal says "Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has been appointed as the LoP in the Lok Sabha.." pic.twitter.com/llhssszwAV — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2024

The decision followed a meeting of the floor leaders of the INDIA bloc at the residence of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge. "Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi wrote to Pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab, informing him of the decision to appoint Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha," senior party leader KC Venugopal told reporters after the meeting.

Venugopal mentioned that decisions on other appointments will be made later. Rahul Gandhi, a five-term MP, currently represents the Rae Bareli constituency in the Lok Sabha. He took his oath as an MP on Tuesday, holding a copy of the Constitution.

The Congress party, being the single largest opposition party, secures the post of opposition leader after a gap of 10 years. The party had failed to get the 10 percent members required in the Lok Sabha to secure the post in the last two elections.