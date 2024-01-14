Rahul Gandhi Arrives in Imphal to Kickstart 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,' Receives Grand Welcome

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi received a warm welcome from party leaders and workers as he arrived at Imphal airport on Sunday afternoon. He will travel to Manipur's Thoubal to launch the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. On Sunday morning, an Imphal-bound special IndiGo flight carrying Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders couldn't take off from Delhi on time due to fog, causing a delay in the Yatra's inauguration.

The yatra is set to cover over 6,700 kilometers over 67 days, passing through 110 districts. Unfortunately, the Congress suffered a major setback on Sunday when senior leader Milind Deora announced his resignation from the party. Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot stated that Rahul Gandhi's visit to Manipur brings a message of peace, love, and brotherhood to a region facing prolonged violence.

"This is a historic visit, and a message will go from Manipur that in a place troubled by violence, Rahul Gandhi has come here with the message of peace, love, and brotherhood. Nyay Yatra is to provide justice to the people," Gehlot said in Imphal.

Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali, recently suspended by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), also decided to attend the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra launch in Manipur. In a post on 'X,' Ali expressed his commitment to joining Rahul Gandhi in the yatra, emphasizing its significance against divisive forces. "This yatra is a call for action against divisive forces. This yatra is a drive to unite the people of our country against fear, hate, exploitation, and divisiveness," he added.

Earlier in the day, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stating that the Yatra aims to raise a voice against the "Anyay Kal" (era of injustice) of the last 10 years.

"The 6,700+ km Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Khongjom in Manipur to Mumbai in Maharashtra starts today -- to raise our voice for economic justice, social justice, and political justice, to raise our voice against the ANYAY KAAL of the last 10 years," Ramesh said in a post on 'X.'

Questioning the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the violence in Manipur, the senior Congress leader asked if the former does not consider Manipur a part of India.

"The Prime Minister has refused to speak a word or visit Manipur for more than 8 months since violence erupted here. Does the Prime Minister not consider Manipur to be a part of India? Does the Prime Minister not respect the contribution of Manipuris to India? The Yatra will raise the issue of Nyay for Manipur," he said.