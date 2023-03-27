Rahul Gandhi asks why no investigation into Adani issue, why so much of fear

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi why there was no investigation into the investment of people's retirement fund in the Adani group even after various allegations were levelled against the firm.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said, "LIC's capital, to Adani! SBI's capital, to Adani! EPFO's capital too, to Adani! Why is public's retirement money being invested in Adani's companies even after Modani exposed?. Mr prime minister, no investigation, no answer! Why so much of fear, he asked in a tweet in Hindi.

A major political controversy erupted after Adani Group stocks took a beating on the bourses after US-based short seller Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation, last month.

The Gautam Adani-led group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements. Gandhi has been attacking the prime minister on the Adani issue and has been demanding an investigation into the matter.