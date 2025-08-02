Rahul Gandhi calls for reflection on electoral integrity, Constitutional values

New Delhi, Aug 2 Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday, raised concerns about the state of India's democratic institutions and called for renewed public scrutiny of electoral processes.

Speaking at the All India Congress Committee's (AICC) Legal Conclave held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi where a gathering of legal professionals, party leaders, and Constitutional scholars were present, the Congress leader suggested that recent elections may have been influenced by irregularities in voter data and administrative oversight.

He said that the Congress had conducted an internal review of electoral rolls and found patterns that warranted further investigation.

He expressed apprehension about the functioning of the Election Commission, implying that its role in safeguarding democratic norms had weakened in recent years.

Rahul Gandhi recalled moments of political pressure during the farmers' protest, suggesting that Congress leaders had faced attempts at intimidation.

He framed the party's resistance as part of a broader legacy of standing up to power, drawing parallels with India's freedom movement.

Holding up a copy of the Constitution, he described it as a living embodiment of India's civilisational values.

He emphasised the importance of equality, justice, and non-violence, urging citizens and legal professionals to remain vigilant in defending these principles.

The conclave, organised by the AICC's Law, Human Rights and RTI Department, was attended by senior Congress leaders, Chief Ministers, and members of the legal fraternity.

Veteran Congress leader and lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi, in his remarks, called the event a timely opportunity to engage with pressing Constitutional questions and reaffirm democratic commitments.

Rahul Gandhi concluded by saying that the Congress would soon share findings from its electoral review, hoping it would encourage broader dialogue on the health of India's democratic systems.

