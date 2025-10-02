Rahul Gandhi condoles tragic loss of lives in MP idol immersion accidents

New Delhi, Oct 2 Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic deaths of several people, including children, in multiple accidents during Durga idol immersion ceremonies in Madhya Pradesh.

In a heartfelt message shared on the social media platform X, LoP Rahul Gandhi conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

"The deaths of several people, mostly children, in the accidents that occurred during idol immersions in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, are extremely heart-wrenching," LoP Rahul Gandhi posted.

"In this hour of grief, my condolences are with the bereaved families and the parents of the children. I hope for the swift recovery of those injured in the accidents."

The incidents occurred on Thursday evening in various districts of Madhya Pradesh, with the worst tragedy reported from Jamli village in Khandwa district.

A tractor-trolley carrying around 30 people, mostly women and children, overturned into a deep lake while transporting a Durga idol for immersion.

At least 10 people were confirmed dead, and several others were injured or remain missing.

In another separate incident in Shahdol district, two youths were swept away in the river during immersion rituals. Another accident in Khandwa’s Anjangaon village saw a vehicle run over a procession, killing one and injuring four.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to bereaved families and Rs 50000 to those who received injuries.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced Rs 4 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased and assured proper medical treatment for the injured.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor