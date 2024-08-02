Rahul Gandhi confronted by ‘outraged’ locals in Wayanad; BJP calls for political exit

New Delhi, August 2 Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, faced public outrage during his visit to the landslide-affected areas of Wayanad in Kerala.

“Brother, tell him to stop the car! We are the ones who voted for him and made him win. He used to be the MP here,” shouted a man running after Rahul Gandhi’s car.

“If he’s so worried about dirtying his legs in the mud, why did he even come here? What is he trying to see,” he asked.

Locals said the man lost his loved ones in the landslide.

Sandeep Vaachaspathi, a Kerala BJP spokesman, shared a video on X showing Rahul Gandhi’s convoy being pursued by a group of visibly upset individuals.

Vaachaspathi wrote, “Rahul Gandhi faced public outrage during his visit to the landslide-affected areas of Wayanad.”

Vaachaspati also slammed Rahul Gandhi, a former Wayanad MP, and termed him a "tourist MP".

“He should be here with the people sharing their sorrow in the affected areas, but he is nowhere here as he fled to Uttar Pradesh. Rahul came with 10 cameras and his PR team which irked the locals, who have been suffering on account of the disaster and that’s why the people were angry,” said Vaachaspathi in his video post.

He also said that even though he was in Wayanad, he was not present at the venue where this incident took place.

The BJP leader added, “The people of Wayanad are enduring one of the worst crises of their lives. Rahul Gandhi, whom they heavily voted for as their MP, has abandoned them to flee to Uttar Pradesh.

"It is astonishing that Rahul Gandhi is visiting his own constituency like a tourist, which is unusual in a democratic context. He should be present with his constituents in both their sorrow and joy. The people, angered by this, have demanded that Rahul Gandhi should go back.

"They do not want an MP who acts like a tourist. When representatives are absent during critical times, it is disastrous for the country. Rahul Gandhi should quit politics, as he is clearly unfit for public life. He should resign and refrain from politics.”

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya also shared the same video on X, and wrote, “Angry protesters accost Third Time Fail Rahul Gandhi, on his visit to Wayanad, in the aftermath of the devastating landslide, which has claimed more than 300 lives.

"Balak Buddhi Rahul Gandhi has blood on his hand because it was the Congress-led UPA government which buried the Western Ghats Ecology Experts Panel report, prepared by Madhav Gadgil, that had especially cautioned against anti-environmental activities in Mepaddi. Then, as a Member of Parliament from Wayanad, he failed them again.”

Another BJP leader in the Wayanad constituency also said Rahul Gandhi faced outrage from the locals who alleged that the Congress leader's visit was causing problems in the rescue operations as vehicles were stopped due to his visit.

Meanwhile, local Congress legislator T. Siddique said the video was edited.

Speaking to IANS, he said the person who is seen running behind the vehicle and then asking it to stop is a supporter of the Congress-led UDF.

He claimed, “This person lost his family members in the tragedy and the video which is now being circulated is an edited one done with some vested interests. I heard him speaking well about Rahul Gandhi.”

Rahul Gandhi along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Wayanad on Thursday. They met numerous affected people, and visited several affected areas in the past two days.

Into the fourth day of the state’s worst-ever natural calamity, the toll of the Wayanad landslides touched 302 on Friday, while 206 people continue to be missing as rescue teams continue to search for them among the debris.

