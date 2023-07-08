Rahul Gandhi conviction: BJP says habitual offender; "Disappointed" Cong to move Supreme Court

New Delhi [India], July 8 : The Gujarat High Court's order refusing to stay Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark has prompted strong responses with the BJP terming the disqualified Lok Sabha MP as a "habitual offender" and the grand old party planning to knock the Supreme Court's door as their last hope.

Congress MP KC Venugopal requested all PCCs to organise a massive one-day 'Maun Satyagraha' (silent protest) in front of Gandhi statues in all state headquarters on July 12 to express solidarity with party leader Rahul Gandhi.

The Gujarat High Court on Friday refused to stay the conviction of Rahul Gandhi by a lower court in the 'Modi surname' defamation case.

Following the decision, the Congress party alleged foul play in the matter and said that it is a "conspiracy" of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Briefing reporters after the judgement, party spokesperson and MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi along with general secretary in charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh, said, "This jurisprudence that the Courts in question are evolving is, for want of a better word, unique... it has no precedent or parallel with any other judgments ever passed on the subject of defamation laws".

Singhvi also referred to a gap of 66 days during which the judgement was reserved. "The appeal against the Sessions Court's order was filed on 25 April 2023. The matter was heard on 29 April, and 2 May 2023. On 2 May, the Judgment is reserved for orders. It is pronounced today, 7 July, after 66 days," he pointed out.

However, the ruling party was swift in responding to the allegations against it, with former Union minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad saying that the former Wayanad MP is "a habitual offender of insulting people."

"I outrightly condemn the comment of the Congress Party that it was part of a conspiracy to frame Rahul Gandhi leading to his conviction...The court gave him a chance to apologise...He did not and thereafter he suffered the trial...He's a habitual offender of insulting people," Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury termed the verdict as disappointing.

"The verdict of the High Court is disappointing but at the same time we will abide by the verdict...there is a scope for us to move Supreme Court...everybody knows that there is a sinister design being played by the ruling dispensation in order to incriminate our leader Rahul Gandhi because PM Modi is scared of him," he said.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that his party leader is being given maximum punishment in the case.

"Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was not given a chance to speak in the Lok Sabha...He is been given maximum punishment in the case ('Modi surname'). He was asked to vacate his residence, yet Rahul Gandhi is walking on the right path and we are all with him," he said.

Friday's decision is being seen as a setback for the Congress leader as it means he cannot contest national elections due next year.

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar along with Congress workers protested in Bengaluru.

"This is a big conspiracy of BJP...BJP with its party cadre has filed a complaint and a verdict has come on it, such a verdict has never come...nobody can stop Gandhi family and Rahul Gandhi," Shivakumar said.

Party MP Shashi Tharoor also reacted to the development and said that he is disappointed by the verdict.

"I'm truly disappointed by this verdict...since 1947, no one in our country has been convicted for a criminal defamation case with the two-year sentence and two years is also the minimum sentence required to earn disqualification from the Parliament, therefore this raises some legitimate questions in the eyes of the public," he said.

Notably, the order gave fresh ammunition to Union min Dharmendra Pradhan to target Rahul.

While talking to ANI, Pradhan lashed out at the main opposition party, saying, "Some people consider themselves and their families above the law...Your (Rahul Gandhi) mistake is that you insulted the backward classes of the society, and insulted the PM of the country...You (Rahul Gandhi) think you are privileged so you will do anything...the court doesn't allow this...You (Rahul Gandhi) have a feudal mindset, you can't accept the truth..."

Also, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij slammed Rahul and said that he is a habitual offender.

"The Gujarat HC has not given any relief to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi...Many cases are going on against him. He is a habitual offender...If the Supreme Court also does not give relief, he will have to face punishment...," he said.

It is pertinent to mention that, Gujarat High Court had in May reserved its order on Rahul Gandhi's plea seeking a stay on his conviction in the 2019 'Modi surname' defamation case.

The Congress leader had moved the Gujarat High Court on April 25 challenging the Surat sessions court order which declined to stay his conviction in the criminal defamation case.

The Surat Sessions court had on April 20 rejected Rahul Gandhi's plea seeking a stay on his conviction by the lower court in the criminal defamation case.

In his judgement, Additional sessions judge Robin P Mogera had cited Gandhi's stature as an MP and former chief of the country's second-largest political party and said he should have been more careful.

