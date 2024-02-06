Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP for Spreading Violence and Hatred in Country

Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra is currently ongoing. It commenced in Manipur and is set to conclude in Mumbai. The yatra is presently in Jharkhand, where Rahul Gandhi addressed the audience, vehemently criticizing the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh for allegedly propagating violence and animosity in the nation.

Following Jharkhand, Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra will proceed to Odisha. Congress leaders have noted significant interest and excitement among the locals regarding this yatra. During the journey, Rahul Gandhi encountered youths transporting coal on bicycles. He even rode a bicycle carrying 200 kg of coal and pledged to provide pickup vans to these laborers.

The primary objective of this yatra is to collectively address the issues faced by the people. Rahul Gandhi emphasized that the purpose of Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra is to unite and address the challenges faced by the people. Earlier, he inaugurated the Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra in Jharkhand from Mahatma Gandhi Chowk in Ramgarh.

Furthermore, the party has pledged to conduct a caste-based census nationwide and remove the 50% cap on reservations if a coalition government named 'India' is formed at the Center post the Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, the Congress has criticized the government regarding the issue of unemployment, alleging a severe scarcity of jobs in the country, reaching its peak in the last decade.