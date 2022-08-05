Rahul Gandhi detained by police during protest against Centre on price rise & unemployment

Published: August 5, 2022

Rahul Gandhi detained by police during protest against Centre on price rise & unemployment

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been detained by the Delhi Police. Congress is protesting against inflation and unemployment across the country.

Along with Rahul several Congress MPs and Shashi Tharoor were detained by police during the protest against the Central government on price rise and unemployment. 

