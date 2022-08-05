Rahul Gandhi detained by police during protest against Centre on price rise & unemployment
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 5, 2022 12:48 PM 2022-08-05T12:48:51+5:30 2022-08-05T12:50:10+5:30
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been detained by the Delhi Police. Congress is protesting against inflation and unemployment across the country.
Along with Rahul several Congress MPs and Shashi Tharoor were detained by police during the protest against the Central government on price rise and unemployment.
#WATCH | Our job is to raise the issues of the people...Some Congress MPs detained, also beaten by police: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during protest against price rise and unemployment at Vijay Chowk, Delhi pic.twitter.com/wWW7JojjjY— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022