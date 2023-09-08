Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at government for not inviting Opposition leaders to G20

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Congress, dig at the government on Friday, saying that by not inviting opposition leaders to the G20, the government was demonstrating to the populace that it doesn't value the leaders of 60 percent of India's population.

Congress Party chief and the leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha Kharge has not been invited to the G20 gala dinner being hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday, media reports said. Gandhi stated at a media interview at the Brussels Press Club that the government's actions reveal its thinking. In response to a query, Gandhi responded, It tells you it tells you something.

They have decided not to invite the Leader of the Opposition (Mallikarjun Kharge). It tells you it tells you something. It tells you that they don't value the leader of 60% of India's population, he said. It is something that people should think about why they are feeling the need to do that and what is the type of thinking that goes behind that, he said.