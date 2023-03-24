Rahul Gandhi disqualified as Member of Parliament after conviction in criminal case

Day after being convicted in the 'Modi surname' defamation case, Rahul Gandhi on Friday was disqualified as Member of Parliament. The former Congress president was at Parliament briefly on Friday morning, while his conviction in the “Modi surname” case has questioned the validity of his Lok Sabha membership. He attended a meeting of Congress MPs, along with Kharge and his mother.

The Surat case was filed on a complaint lodged by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi after the Congress leader had allegedly said in 2019: “How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?”The complainant claimed the controversial remark was made at a rally at Kolar in Karnataka, ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He said the comment defamed the entire Modi community.