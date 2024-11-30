Rahul Gandhi does not have faith in Constitution: Gourav Vallabh slams Cong over remarks against ECI

New Delhi, Nov 30 BJP spokesperson Gourav Vallabh on Saturday took aim at Congress over its Maharashtra MLA Bhai Jagtap's "dog" remarks against the Election Commission of India (ECI) and said that Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi "does not have faith in the Constitution" otherwise the MLA would have been expelled for using such language against the constitutional bodies.

Launching a scathing attack on Congress, he said that the party is in its "winding-up stage," and that is why "no one wants to form an alliance with it."

In an interview with IANS, Gourav Vallabh also talked about the Sambhal incident, the Delhi Assembly elections, AAP MLA Naresh Balyan's alleged extortion audio clip and attacks on minorities in Bangladesh.

Following are the excerpts from the interview:

IANS: Congress MLA Bhai Jagtap has called the Election Commission a "dog" of PM Modi. How do you see this?

Gourav Vallabh: Congress leader (Rahul Gandhi), who has a childish mindset, keeps the Constitution book in his hands. In the Constitution book, the Election Commission of India is written as an independent and impartial body, while its leaders are using abusive language for it.

This means that Rahul Gandhi does not have faith in the Constitution because if it was there, then a person who is using the word 'dog' for the Election Commission would have been expelled right now. However, Rahul Gandhi does not believe in the Constitution.

I think their only belief is to create obstacles in the development of India and talk like brand ambassadors of those who speak against India.

IANS: Do you think Congress and AAP will form an alliance for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections?

Gourav Vallabh:

On one hand, there is a party, whose leaders, from the Chief Minister to the Health Minister, all ended up in jail because of the liquor scam and on the other hand, there is a good, double-engine governance of the BJP. Just like in Maharashtra, the BJP will form a government with an overwhelming majority.

IANS: What do you think is the reason that no other party is willing to form an alliance with such a grand party like Congress, which has ruled the nation for several years?

Gourav Vallabh: Few parties formed an alliance with the Congress, be it Shiv Sena-UBT, the NCP-Sharad Pawar, or Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). In Jharkhand, Congress only got a few seats because of JMM, otherwise, there would not have been a trace of it there. Similarly, look at the result of Uddhav Thackeray aligning with Congress; he joined a party that Balasaheb Thackeray once warned against.

Congress does not have policies, intentions or leadership. In the name of leadership, they have a brother, sister, mother, brother-in-law, niece, nephew, etc. There cannot be a bigger example of dynastic politics other than this. They do not have proper policies, but that of dividing the people based on caste and show the people the Constitution, asking them to follow and respect it but never do it themselves.

They have such intentions that when rape was committed in Kolkata, none of their leaders went there. If they had gone there, Mamata Didi would have been upset, and the few remaining partners of the INDIA bloc would also have lost. However, if it had happened in any other state, they would have thronged there.

This is why the people do not want to vote for them, and the parties do not want an alliance with them. This happened in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and will happen in Delhi also. Congress is in its winding-up stage.

IANS: When there was talk of determining responsibility for election defeat, Rahul Gandhi asked Mallikarjun Kharge to "take action" considering the bad results. What do you have to say about this?

Gourav Vallabh: On one hand, Congress claims there is a problem with EVMs, and yet, in the CWC meeting yesterday, they admitted that the people of the country are not voting for them. Congress should first tell whether EVM is fine or not. If EVM is faulty, then why did it not malfunction in Wayanad? It is fine in Ranchi, but it is faulty in Mumbai. There is no problem in any fault in EVM but in the leadership and policies of Congress.

The party has taken up the role of becoming the spokesperson of those who try to halt the development of the country. The party has become a brand ambassador for those who talk against the nation. Congress is in a confused state of mind.

IANS: A Samajwadi Party (SP) delegation was scheduled to visit Sambhal, however, they were stopped from doing so. What is your take on this?

Gourav Vallabh: SP leaders should not go to Sambhal. They did not want to make any arrangements for peace. They would have added fuel to the fire. They would have made several statements there and turned different groups against each other. This is because the INDIA bloc only has one strategy -- divide and rule. This is why the police stopped them, to stop violence from escalating.

IANS: The BJP has released an audio clip of AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, claiming that the leader has connections with gangsters and resorts to them for extorting money from people. What do you have to say about this?

Gourav Vallabh: Look, a video is everywhere on social media; there is an audio tape of Naresh Balyan, MLA of the party, having a love for liquor (AAP), that how he is extorting weekly money from a builder, that audio tape has gone viral everywhere.

Will Atishi expel this MLA from the party? Can Atishi remove the former CM, who has gone to jail in a liquor policy scam, from the Daru Premi Party? She cannot because she is the CM only in name; the powers are still practised by Arvind Kejriwal only.

This is not why Delhi elected this government, and people are noticing this closely. Just as the Communist Party got wiped from most parts of India, this Daru Premi Party will have the same fate.

IANS: Minorities in Bangladesh are being attacked again. What do you have to say about this?

Gourav Vallabh: It is very unfortunate that any kind of attack is happening here in our neighbouring country on the basis of religion. There cannot be a more unfortunate incident than this. The Government of India and the people of India have expressed their concern about this.

In the coming times, India will not tolerate the way Hindus are being attacked. And remember, whatever government is there in Bangladesh, I want to tell them that there is no Congress government here that you can attack Hindus, and they will sit silently; this is the Modi government, which will not tolerate any kind of atrocities against the Hindus.

