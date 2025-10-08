Rahul Gandhi envisions India’s global rise in specialty coffee inspired by Colombian craft

New Delhi, Oct 8 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has sparked a fresh conversation around India’s coffee potential after sharing a video of his visit to a Colombian coffee shop, Pergamino, in Medellin.

In the video posted on his YouTube channel, Rahul Gandhi explores the art of Colombian coffee brewing and draws parallels with India’s own rich coffee-growing heritage.

During his visit, the Congress leader was given a hands-on demonstration of the intricate brewing process.

“I am realising today that it is a lot more complex than I thought,” he remarked, visibly impressed by the blend of science and creativity involved.

He praised the craftsmanship of Colombian farmers, noting that coffee in Colombia is more than a crop—it’s a way of life for nearly half a million families.

Rahul Gandhi emphasised that India, too, has the ingredients to craft a compelling global story of specialty coffee.

“India holds the same promise, from the hills of Wayanad and Coorg to Araku and the Nilgiris. With our rich soils and passionate farmers, we have the potential to craft a global story of speciality coffee that's uniquely our own,” he said.

The video also captures Gandhi’s conversation with Pedro, a coffee expert at Pergamino, who described each cup of coffee as “a dialogue between science and creativity".

Rahul Gandhi’s admiration for the Colombian model was evident, but he also used the opportunity to promote Indian coffee, especially from Kerala, highlighting its unique flavor profiles and cultivation practices.

The former Congress president's visit to Colombia is part of a broader four-nation tour of South America.

His engagement with local coffee culture is being seen as a strategic move to spotlight India’s agricultural diversity and promote indigenous products on a global platform.

India is the sixth-largest coffee producer in the world, with regions like Karnataka, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh contributing significantly to its output.

However, specialty coffee -- defined by its unique flavor, origin, and artisanal processing -- remains a niche segment.

His remarks could help invigorate interest in this sector, encouraging innovation and global outreach. As India’s coffee growers continue to experiment with sustainable farming and artisanal techniques, Gandhi’s endorsement may serve as a catalyst for elevating Indian coffee to international acclaim.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor