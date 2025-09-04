'Rahul Gandhi fit only for sitting in Oppn': Pralhad Joshi's reaction to Cong claims on GST reforms

New Delhi/Bengaluru, Sep 4 Commenting on the Congress' claim that the government eventually had to follow LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s advice on GST reforms, Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi remarked that the former chief of the grand old party is a failed student who is only fit to remain in the Opposition permanently and keep offering advice.

Speaking to IANS in Delhi on Thursday, Joshi said: “Rahul Gandhi has stated that his advice was taken in GST reforms. I want to convey two things in this regard. First, only the advice of a successful or rank student is worth following, if at all you are copying. Rahul Gandhi is a failed student. Second, let him remain in the opposition permanently and continue giving us advice. These are our prayers.”

He further said: “For those commenting on GST reforms, I want to remind them that during the 10 years of UPA government, GST was never implemented. Non-UPA ruled states opposed it, and even Congress-ruled states resisted GST implementation during the UPA regime. Prime Minister Narendra Modi implemented GST for the first time. Despite challenges, he succeeded. Initially, it was a four-tier structure; now it has been simplified to two tiers. Along with this, most food items, ready-to-eat food, and food-related products — such as roti or dosa at a hotel — are at zero per cent.”

Joshi explained that other food items now fall in the 0–5 per cent range, and the next slab is 18 per cent, with most items from the earlier 28 per cent bracket shifted to 18 per cent.

“Many items in the health and education sectors, such as maps, charts, globes, pencils, sharpeners, exercise books, and notebooks, have been moved to the zero per cent slab. Almost all milk products are now tax-free. This will provide a big boost at a time when inflation in the country is at its lowest, at 1.55 per cent. In addition, the Central government is distributing 5 kg of free rations to 80 crore people across the country,” he said.

He added that the tax reduction will help middle-class and poor families in meeting expenses such as children’s education and nutrition, ultimately raising their standard of living.

“It is acceptable if higher collections are not made to the treasury, because the common man will get great benefits,” Joshi emphasised.

On renewable energy, Joshi noted that GST on solar, wind, tidal, and biogas has been reduced from 12 per cent to 5 per cent. Battery and storage systems, including non-lithium batteries, have come down from 28 per cent to 18 per cent. For electric vehicles, the 5 per cent GST rate has been retained.

“Overall, renewable energy will get a major boost, and power prices will come down,” he underlined.

