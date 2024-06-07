Rahul Gandhi Gets Bail From Bengaluru Court in Defamation Case Filed by BJP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday, June 7 got bail in the defamation case filed by the Karnataka BJP unit. The case concerns allegedly defamatory advertisements published in mainstream newspapers.

On the security of DK Suresh, bail has been granted to Rahul Gandhi. The matter was posted to July 30, 2024, for the next hearing. Earlier on Friday, the Congress leader was seen at the Delhi airport, leaving for Bengaluru to appear for the case.

The BJP had filed a case alleging that advertisements printed in the local newspapers to run "false campaigning" by Congress ahead of the 2023 state assembly elections damaged the BJP's image.

The case was registered against the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The court granted bail on June 1 to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress chief, after they appeared in connection with the defamation case.