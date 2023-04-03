Rahul Gandhi granted bail till April 13 in 2019 defamation case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday filed an appeal against a lower court ruling convicting him in a defamation case over his 2019 remark about the surname Modi. The court has granted him bail in the case till April 13, the next date of hearing.

Earlier today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi moved an appeal in the Surat Sessions Court challenging his conviction. The appeal has been accompanied by two applications, the first being application for Suspension of Sentence, which is essentially an application for regular bail, and the second being, an application for Suspension of Conviction.