Rahul Gandhi hails Gen Z as guardians of democracy

New Delhi, Sep 18 In a stirring message posted on X, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi praised India’s Gen Z as the vanguard of democratic values and constitutional integrity.

His statement comes amid growing youth-led activism across South Asia and signals a strategic alignment with younger voters ahead of the 2026 general elections.

“The youth of the country, the students of the country, the Gen Z will save the constitution, protect democracy and stop vote theft. I always stand with them,” Rahul Gandhi wrote, positioning himself as an ally of India’s digitally native generation.

The post reflects the Congress MP's on-going effort to connect with younger demographics, who are increasingly vocal on issues ranging from electoral transparency to social justice.

With Gen Z comprising a significant portion of first-time voters, their support could prove decisive in upcoming elections. His emphasis on “vote theft” also echoes past allegations of electoral malpractice, a theme the Congress party has repeatedly raised.

The timing of the post is notable.

Across the region, youth movements have gained momentum.

In Nepal, Gen Z-led protests recently forced political resignations, while in Bangladesh, student-led campaigns have challenged government policies.

Rahul Gandhi’s post appears to draw inspiration from these uprisings, framing Indian youth as agents of democratic renewal.

Supporters of the Congress MP lauded the message, calling it a “clarion call” for youth engagement.

Critics, however, dismissed it as political posturing, questioning the Congress party’s track record on youth inclusion.

Still, the post has sparked widespread discussion online, with hashtags like #GenZForDemocracy trending briefly.

Whether the former Congress chief's outreach translates into electoral gains remains to be seen, but one thing is clear; India’s youth are no longer passive observers—they are emerging as a potent political force.

