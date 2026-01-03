Rahul Gandhi has become leader of partying, tourism: BJP, JD(U) slam LoP on Vietnam visit

New Delhi, Jan 3 As Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi is on a trip to Vietnam, the BJP and JD(U) on Saturday launched a sharp attack on him, alleging that he is no longer acting as the Leader of the Opposition but has instead become the “leader of partying and tourism.”

Speaking to IANS, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticised LoP Rahul Gandhi’s frequent foreign visits and questioned his seriousness towards politics.

“Rahul Gandhi is no longer the Leader of the Opposition; he has become the leader of partying and tourism. While most people remain in work mode, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been in work mode from the very beginning, even during his tenure as Chief Minister. In contrast, Rahul Gandhi appears to be in permanent vacation mode,” he said.

Poonawalla further added that Rahul Gandhi had earlier gone on vacation during the Parliament session to Berlin and has now left for yet another foreign trip.

“A common man usually takes a vacation once every few months, but Rahul Gandhi comes to India only in between his vacations. He should explain what work he has in places like Vietnam and Bangkok. Is he going for meetings with people like George Soros or simply for personal leisure? One thing is clear—he is not serious about politics and functions as a part-time leader. That is why even his allies do not consider him their leader,” he added.

BJP MLA Jitendra Gothwal also criticised the Congress leader, stating that it has become a pattern for Rahul Gandhi to travel abroad whenever crucial national issues arise.

“Whenever there is an important issue related to the country or a meeting where he should play a decisive role as the Leader of the Opposition, he chooses to go abroad for leisure instead,” Gothwal said.

BJP Bihar President Sanjay Saraogi questioned LoP Gandhi’s commitment to the country.

“When does he actually stay in the country? Does he truly love the soil of India? During the Bihar elections, he came briefly, held roadshows, and then went abroad again. He is constantly on foreign trips,” he remarked.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP MP Yogendra Chandolia said, “Rahul Gandhi’s love is not for the country but for foreign lands. The real question is when will he return to India? He always seems to be staying abroad.”

However, Bihar Minister Ashok Chaudhary offered a different perspective, questioning why Rahul Gandhi’s travel should become a political controversy.

“If someone goes on a trip, how does that become a political issue? Thousands of people go on vacations every day, and Rahul Gandhi has also gone on a vacation. There is no need to react unnecessarily,” he said.

JD(U) National Spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad also took a dig at Rahul Gandhi, stating that his absence from the country has become routine.

“No one should be surprised by this. In fact, the real news should be when Rahul Gandhi is in India. He is rarely present in the country. During the previous Parliament session, his party issued a whip directing him to be present, but he considers himself above both his party and the Constitution and was outside India,” Prasad added.

He further added that Rahul Gandhi is once again on a personal tour and will likely indulge in sightseeing abroad.

“After returning, he will question election management and the conduct of elections in India. He is continuously visiting different countries and is currently in Vietnam. No one knows how many more foreign trips he will undertake in the future. Even leaders from his own party do not have answers for his conduct,” Prasad said.

Meanwhile, SP spokesperson Ashutosh Verma offered a contrasting view, stating that Rahul Gandhi is attempting to build his international exposure.

“Rahul Gandhi is trying to achieve even a small fraction of what the Prime Minister has accomplished through foreign visits. While the Prime Minister has crossed major milestones, Rahul Gandhi is also making efforts, though I do not think these efforts have had much impact,” Verma said.

He added that as the LoP, Rahul Gandhi at least interacts with the press and the public wherever he goes.

“I appeal to the people to also ask the Prime Minister to speak on behalf of the nation and stop commenting on others. The country has many pressing issues that require attention,” Verma concluded.

