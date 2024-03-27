'Rahul Gandhi has cheated voters of Wayanad', says Kerala BJP chief K. Surendran

Thiruvananthapuram, March 27 Kerala unit BJP president K. Surendran on Tuesday said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi -- the sitting MP from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in the state, has cheated the voters of the constituency.

Surendran will be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Wayanad LS constituency on a BJP ticket.

He arrived in Wayanad district on Tuesday to a rousing welcome at Kalpetta town by the party workers.

Hundreds of BJP supporters were seen waving hands and raising slogans praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Surendran's road show passed through Kalpetta town.

"Rahul Gandhi has cheated the voters who gave him a huge mandate. Wayanad is struggling for development and this time, it is going to be a different ball game as people have realised what is meant by 'Modi Guarantee' as he has showed to the people of India. Wayanad is going to prosper like never before as PM Modi is determined," Surendran said.

In 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Rahul Gandhi registered a landslide victory at Wayanad with a margin of 4.31 lakh votes.

Even as Surendran preferred not to contest this time, the party's national leadership on Sunday asked him to take on Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad.

