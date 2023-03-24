Rahul Gandhi has to face consequences of his act: MP CM Chouhan on Gandhi's disqualification as MP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 24 : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his (Gandhi) disqualification as a member of Lok Sabha.

Speaking to , CM Chouhan recited a Hindi couplet and said, "Whosoever does a wrong thing that person has to face the consequences for their wrongdoing. What Rahul Gandhi has done, he will have to face the consequences for that."

Chouhan made the remark after Gandhi was disqualified as a member of the Lower House earlier on Friday, a day after his conviction by the Surat court in a criminal defamation case.

The Surat District Court pronounced the verdict on Thursday for a remark using the 'Modi surname' at a rally in Karnataka's Kolar, ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Rahul Gandhi was sentenced for two years of imprisonment. He was later granted bail by the court and his sentence suspended for 30 days to let him appeal the decision.

On the contrary, Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesperson KK Mishra said, "CM Chouhan has collected the composition of his future through the sentence and the couplet which he recited. In the future, he (CM Chouhan) too is going to get the result of his deeds, Amen!

Amen means that we pray to God that it should happen, he added.

Besides, Congress national spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi and senior leader Jairam Ramesh lashed out at the Centre over the disqualification of the former national party president while addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in the national capital.

"The issue before us is political, more than it is legal. It is a political issue because it signifies the systematic, repetitive emasculation of democratic institutions by the ruling party. It signifies the strangulation of democracy itself. We know that defamation is an exception to free speech, but over the last several years, we have had repeated examples of unthinkable assaults on freedom of speech, more importantly, freedom after speech. We all know that Rahul Gandhi has been speaking fearlessly inside and outside Parliament. He is paying a price for it," Singhvi said.

"This government is rattled because he clearly speaks with facts and figures on demonetisation. Be it the supposed clean chit to China, or the GST, he is consistently aggressive and open in his questioning. Therefore this government is finding new techniques of throttling his voice," Ramesh alleged.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor