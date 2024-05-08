Rahul Gandhi Hits Out at PM Narendra Modi’s Adani-Ambani Jibe, Says…

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent comments on Wednesday, challenging Modi to explain his allegations of a 'deal with Ambani-Adani.' In a video message, Gandhi directly addressed Modi, asking, "Namaskar Modiji, are you scared? Gandhi's response came after Modi's accusations of crony capitalism and questioning why Gandhi had stopped mentioning Adani and Ambani since the start of the Lok Sabha elections.

Gandhi claimed that this was the first time PM Modi took the names of Adani and Ambani in public, stating, "Normally, you (Modi) take the name of Ambani-Adani behind closed doors. You took their names in public for the first time." He also questioned if Modi's remarks were based on personal experience with the businessmen sending money in a tempo.

Gandhi urged Modi to send the investigative agencies for a thorough investigation into the alleged dealings with Adani and Ambani, stating, "Do one thing, send CBI, ED to them. Get a thorough investigation done, don't panic."

Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress party's national general secretary, also reacted to PM Modi's remarks, stating that her brother speaks about Adani and Ambani daily. She accused the Modi government of favoring billionaires by waiving loans worth ₹16 lakh crore while farmers in Uttar Pradesh were facing hardships.

PM Modi, during an election rally in Telangana, questioned why the Congress has stopped criticizing Adani and Ambani since the elections were announced. He suggested that this change in tone might indicate some form of financial dealings, stating, "For five years, (they) abused Adani-Ambani and it stopped overnight. It means you have received some tempo loads of 'chori ka maal' (loot). You have to answer the nation."