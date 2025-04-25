Rahul Gandhi in Kashmir, meets those injured in Pahalgam terror attack

Srinagar, April 25 Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who arrived in Kashmir on Friday, met those injured in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Congress leaders said here that Rahul Gandhi visited the Army's Base Hospital in Badamibagh Cantonment area of Srinagar, where those injured in the terror attack are admitted.

A total of 26 civilians were killed, and around two dozen people were injured in that cowardly terror attack that took place in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam.

“Rahulji will also meet various delegations, including those from the party and trade and tourism sectors," said the Congress leaders.

He is likely to have one-on-one meetings with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

“Rahul Gandhi has come with a message of ‘healing the wounds’ of the people of the country, including Kashmiris, in the wake of the attack and its aftermath,” Congress sources said.

He was received by J&K Congress president, Tariq Hameed Karra and senior leader G.A. Mir at the airport.

Gandhi attended an all-party meeting on Thursday called by the Centre to brief parties on the horrific terror attack, and extended his full support to the government’s action.

He cut short his visit to the US to attend the crucial meeting of the Congress Working Committee scheduled on Thursday.

It must be mentioned that during the All Party meeting held in New Delhi yesterday, the Congress party offered complete support to the government to avenge the killings of innocent civilians in Pahalgam by the terrorists.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first reaction to the Pahalgam terror attack, said in Bihar on Thursday that the terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam attack, their handlers and backers would get such punishment they would not even have imagined.

“The time has come to destroy the shrinking space of these terrorists and their backers. We will chase them to the ends of the earth”, the PM said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor