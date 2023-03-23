"Rahul Gandhi is not afraid of BJP tactics," says CM Sukhu on his conviction

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 23 : Reacting to the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by a Surat court, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said that he is not afraid of BJP tactics.

"The matter is sub judice and I will not be able to speak much on it. To raise finger is a political gimmick to target Rahul Gandhi. They (BJP) use different tactics against him but he is not afraid," CM Sukhu said.

"Himachal Pradesh Congress party and legislative party members stand by Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi belongs to a family which has lost its grandmother and father for the unity and integrity of the country," he added.

BJP sees Rahul Gandhi as a threat after Bharat Jodo Yatra, so efforts are being made to level false allegations against him, said Sukhu.

Earlier in the day, a Surat court sentenced Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to two years imprisonment in a defamation case filed against him over his 'Modi surname' remark made in 2019 during an election rally for Lok Sabha elections.

The court approved Rahul Gandhi's bail on a surety and stayed the sentence for 30 days to allow him to approach the higher courts.

The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday also made a statement in the assembly on the water cess imposed by the state government.

"None of the provisions of the Water Cess Act passed by the state violates the water rights of neighbouring states," CM said.

"That Water cess has already been imposed by various state governments like Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir governments," he added.

"I would like to inform the House that this Act in no way violates the provisions of the Inter-State River Dispute Act-1956 or any other MoU and I want to assure all the neighbouring states that this Ordinance will not affect Legitimate Rights," CM Sukhu assured.

