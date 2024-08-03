Rahul Gandhi is not LoP but leader of photography, propaganda: BJP

New Delhi, Aug 3 BJP National Spokesperson Shahzad Poonawala, while claiming that people of Wayanad protested against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during his Kerala trip, alleged that the 'reel leader' faced the wrath of 'real people.'

Poonawala claimed that the LoP might have anticipated a barrage of questions, so he tried to divert public attention by posting about the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at 2 A.M. on X, but the public told him their 'Mann ki Baat'.

"The people of Wayanad are saying they voted for Rahul Gandhi and supported him during the elections, but he came like a VIP after so many days. He arrived late and did not even get out of the car to avoid getting dirty. The public questioned why he bothered to come if he wouldn't step out of the car," Poonawala alleged in a video post on X.

"He arrived two days late and did nothing while illegal construction was going on despite continuous warnings. Neither the Leftist state government nor Rahul Gandhi took action. More than three hundred people lost their lives due to the criminal negligence of the Leftist Government and the Congress party," he added.

Poonawala further criticised, "Rahul Gandhi went to Wayanad only for a photo opportunity. Hence, a new meaning has been created for LoP. Rahul Gandhi is not the Leader of Opposition but the 'Leader of Photography' and 'Propaganda.'"

Slamming a statement by a Tamil Nadu DMK minister on the existence of Lord Ram, Poonawala alleged that the anti-Hindu and anti-Ram stance of the INDIA bloc has been revealed once again.

He questioned whether LoP Rahul Gandhi, who spoke about Lord Shiva in the Lok Sabha, would respond to this.

"However, Rahul Gandhi himself holds similar views about Hindus and Hindu gods. He consistently disrespects Hindus for the sake of the vote bank," Poonawala claimed in the video on X.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor