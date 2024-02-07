Rahul Gandhi is not 'mentally stable': Assam CM

Guwahati, Feb 7 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday claimed that Rahul Gandhi is not a “mentally stable person”.

“If anyone observes Rahul Gandhi for sometime in a day, he or she will easily understand that he is not completely a mentally stable person. He cannot think like a mentally-stable person,” Sarma told media persons.

He said that more viral videos of Rahul Gandhi will come out if people observe him closely.

He was reacting to a video shared by BJP leaders where Rahul Gandhi was seen feeding biscuits to a puppy. However, when the puppy did not eat the biscuits, Gandhi allegedly passed it to a Congress supporter present there.

After the video had gone viral, a netizen wrote, “Rahul Gandhi made Himanta Biswa ji eat biscuits from the same plate as his pet dog.”

Sarma reacted to the post and wrote: “Not only Rahul Gandhi but the entire family could not make me eat that biscuit. I am a proud Assamese and Indian. I refused to eat and resigned from the Congress.”

Sarma has frequently related an episode in which he went to see Rahul Gandhi for a meeting with other senior Congress leaders. He claimed that Pidi, Rahul Gandhi's pet dog, nibbled on biscuits from a platter during the meeting.

The Assam Chief Minister has stated in numerous interviews that the Congress leaders were handed biscuits from the same dish. He has also alleged that Rahul Gandhi is not sincere about important party issues.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor